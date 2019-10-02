|
August 14, 1918 - September 27, 2019 T. Louis Snitzer, son of Marie Donahue and Louis A. Snitzer, and older brother to Miriam and Jimmy Snitzer, died at his home in Los Angeles, California, on September 27th. He was 101. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio and growing up in Queens, New York and later Los Angeles, he attended both Brooklyn Technical High and Beverly Hills High School. He attended UCLA where he met his future wife, Patricia Pacht, and graduated from UC Berkeley with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He was commissioned as an Ensign in the Navy and served with the Sea Bees in Okinawa, Japan during World War II. Following the war he worked at Douglas Aircraft before going into business as a manufacturer's representative. He also served on the Board of Directors of Westdale Savings and Loan. He was a dedicated and devoted family man, an early environmentalist and an avid traveler. He and his wife Patricia were the oldest members of the International Bamboo Society and the earliest members of the Yosemite Association, later to become the Yosemite Conservancy. He will be remembered for his engaging personality, his pragmatic optimism, his wide-ranging interests, his curious and analytic mind and his abiding sense of humor. He is survived by his wife of 77 years, Patricia, his children Judy Reilly and Jim Snitzer, his grandchildren Kate Reilly and Jamie Reilly, and his great-grandchildren, Odessa May Biddle Reilly and Ogden Day Biddle Reilly. The family would like to thank friends and caregivers for their support throughout the years.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 2, 2019