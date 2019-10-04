|
May 2, 1954 - September 22, 2019 Thomas Michael Beatty passed away on the morning of September 22, 2019. He was 65 years old. Tom will be remembered for his charm, determination, and unwavering commitment to the American labor movement. He inspired others with his charismatic leadership style, which was defined by strong negotiation tactics, motivating speeches, and a mastery of the collective bargaining process. He brought joy to our hearts through meaningful conversation, gentle encouragement, and an unconventional sense of humor. Tom was a deep thinker and a loyal friend. He wrote short stories, political essays, and poems. He was a disciple of Jim Morrison, Hunter S. Thompson, and "the Buk." Tom's journey took him from Rust Belt steel towns, through Las Vegas and the Mojave Desert, and finally, to the beach cities of Southern California. Venice was his true home and sanctuary. He first got involved with the union while working as a trackman for the South Buffalo Railroad Company in the mid-1970s. At age 24, Tom was elected president of Local 2613, a steelworkers union based out of Bethlehem Steel. When Bethlehem's Lackawanna plant ceased operations, Tom began his relationship with the SEIU: Service Employees International Union. He started as a business agent, and in 1989, he would be elected president of SEIU Local 200 in Buffalo, New York. Membership in the local would increase by nearly 75% during his term. Tom moved on to Las Vegas, Nevada in the mid-1990s, where he would serve as Executive Director for SEIU Local 1107. Under his leadership, which lasted for about ten years, the union would nearly double in size. Tom mentored many member leaders and staff in a diverse membership of healthcare and public sector workers. A brilliant negotiator, Tom bargained many innovative contracts. Through his guidance the union became a force in healthcare and politics. The mid-2000s saw Tom relocate to Southern California. He continued his work with the SEIU, then at Local 99 in downtown Los Angeles. After a brief retirement in 2008, Tom returned to work as an independent consultant. He became lead negotiator for the Los Angeles Unified School District Health Benefits Committee, working alongside nine different unions. Tom then joined up with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, serving as business agent and political coordinator at Local 572 until his most recent retirement in 2018. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Raffaela. He is survived by his longtime love Joy Nacarato, daughter Sue, son Tom, and siblings Sheila (Don), Kirk (Lori), and Shawn (Tracy), along with many nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be offered in Buffalo and Los Angeles. The first will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 12th, at the Church of St. Mark, located at 940 Coeur d'Alene Ave., Venice, CA 90291. Services will be offered in Buffalo on the following Saturday, October 19th, 10:00 a.m., at St. Teresa's Church, 1974 Seneca St., Buffalo, NY 14210. Memorial donations may be made to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019