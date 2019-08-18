|
August 26, 1934 - August 14, 2019 Tom died in Pasadena on August 14, 2019. Born in Los Angeles, Tom was the eldest child to Harold and Julia Collins. He is survived by Otilia, his wife of 56 years, their four children Thomas (Lisa), Maria (David) Stolpe, Carolyn (Jack) Mansour, and Michael (Heather), seven grandchildren, Emily, TJ, Emma, Colin, Luisa, Gregory and Bridget, as well as his brother Charles and sister Clare Marquardt. Tom was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Julie. A devout Catholic, Tom was educated by the Jesuits at Loyola High School and Santa Clara University (Dynamic Class of '56). He served in the US Army in Korea, then went on earn his JD from Stanford University Law School. In Tom's career, St. Thomas More was his inspiration. He was a pioneer in the early days of health care law, representing numerous hospitals for over 40 years. For decades, Tom was an active member of the American Health Lawyers Association, for which he had been president. Committed to his community, Tom served on various boards, including Santa Clara University Board of Regents, Patron Saints Foundation, Mayfield Junior School, St. Andrew Catholic School and St. Andrew Parish. He was also the Godfather and mentor to many. In his free time, Tom enjoyed his family and close friends, going to the beach, hunting, fishing, playing golf, and attending the annual Friendly Sons of St. Patrick celebration. Much like his father, and to the dismay of his wife, he was a "collector". Those who love Tom appreciated his direct and honest approach to life.A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Pasadena on Friday, August 23 at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to Jesuits West (jesuitswest.org) or Carmelite Sisters of the Most Sacred Heart of Los Angeles (carmelitesistersocd.com). Cabot & Sons, Pasadena.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Aug. 18, 2019