More Obituaries for Thomas Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas "Mac" Miller

Thomas "Mac" Miller Obituary
Thomas (Mac) Miller, 43, of Los Angeles, died unexpectedly on Thursday morning. Mac was born August 1, 1976, in Forreston, Illinois, but called LA home for over twenty years. He was a gifted hair stylist, actor and comedian who had a loving community of friends. He is survived by his parents Donald and Mary Miller, his two sisters Neely Miller and Heather Miller-Kelley (William), and two beloved nephews Beccan and Liam Kelley. We deeply mourn the loss of our son, brother, and uncle and we will never forget him.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
