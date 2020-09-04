October 18, 1955 - August 30, 2020 On Sunday, August 30, 2020, Thomas Parsons Gray, 64, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home in Los Angeles, surrounded by his family. Tom was born on October 18, 1955 in Atlanta, Georgia, son of Herbert Harold Gray Jr. and Mary Ellen Parsons, and brother of Herbert Harold Gray III. In his youth, Tom and family moved around, from Atlanta to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, eventually returning to Atlanta where he graduated from The Westminster School in 1973. He graduated from The University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, majoring in Business Administration. Tom joined the business relations team at Coca-Cola Company in 1976. While working, he achieved his Master's in Business Administration from Emory University, graduating in 1979. His career at Coca-Cola, spanning more than 30 years, took him around the world and resulted in numerous lifelong friendships. Tom moved to California in 1999 and quickly settled in. He grew a large circle of friends in both LA and Palm Springs. He was known for throwing great pool parties. In 2008, Tom met his husband Dan. Tom could light up a room, a vibrant energy known for his quick wit and wisdom. An enthusiast of movies, music, cars, baking and UNC basketball, he could also be found researching on his iPad for hours, a lover of information and understanding. He enjoyed travel, spending time exploring the globe in his middle years and enjoying many trips and cruises with his daughters and Dan. Tom loved his daughters very much, encouraging them to always pursue their wildest dreams. Elizabeth thrives in New York City, where she met her husband John Paul and achieved her goal of attending NYU. They are expecting their first child, a son, in December. Mary Evelyn attended The University of Georgia, a lover of languages, music and documentaries, she moved west to start her career at Warner Bros. With her father's encouragement, Mary Evelyn pursued a lifelong dream of global travel, visiting 30+ countries and sharing every moment with him along the way. His memory lives on through his husband, Dan McLeod as well as his eldest daughter, Elizabeth Gray Milciunas and her husband John Paul, his youngest daughter Mary Evelyn Gray and her partner Victoria Gregory, his brother Hal Gray and his wife Mayme and dog, Sassy. Tom was a loving husband, father and friend – he will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A private celebration of life will be hosted by his family, please reach out to Dan, Elizabeth or Mary Evelyn for details. Should friends desire to do so, memorial contributions may be made in his name to USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center where Tom received outstanding care.



