October 4, 1938 - March 26, 2019 Tom Hodgkiss was a loving husband, father, friend and citizen. He passed away on March 26, 2019 after a short illness. Tom was born to Jim and Elberta Hodgkiss on October 4, 1938. Growing up, he was a highly decorated member of the Boy Scouts of America. He attended Loyola High School and University of Southern California where he was a member of Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity. Tom was an avid sports fan and could always be found at USC football and basketball games with friends. He coached YMCA youth football and his sons' baseball teams at Ahmanson Field. Tom was actively involved with many Catholic charities and support groups, including the Men's Club, at St. Brendan's Catholic Church. He worked with Social Service Auxiliary and he belonged to the Knights of Columbus. He also provided scholarships to students at Loyola High School. Tom was a dynamic person with many close friends who appreciated his loyalty, love of sports and giant personality. Tom began a career in insurance by learning the business from his father-in-law, Porter Hendricks. The two of them joined forces to create Hendricks-Hodgkiss Insurance Brokers which is still located on Wilshire Boulevard today and managed by his son, Dan. Tom leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Toni Hodgkiss, his son Dan Hodgkiss (wife Alison Cope), and grandsons Porter and Patrick. Tom was predeceased by his son Porter, his sister, Rosemarie McKenna and his sister-in-law, Jeanine Torrence. Tom is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Louise and Stuart Korshak, nieces and nephews Lauren, Mark and Joanna Korshak, Scott Torrence (wife Missy McNamara), Stefanie Torrence Bates (husband Jason), Sean Torrence (wife Sue Alford), Michael McKenna (wife Debbie Webb), Missy Orozco (husband Joseph), Ellen Anderson, and Karen McKenna (husband Jesus Castro). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Thomas Patrick Hodgkiss Scholarship Fund at Loyola High School, 1901 Venice Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90006. Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary