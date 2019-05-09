Resources More Obituaries for Thomas Jahn Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Thomas Peter Jahn

December 5, 1937 - April 13, 2019 On April 13th, 2019 we lost a great man. Thomas (Tom) Peter Jahn passed away peacefully in his Huntington Beach home after a long, courageous and heroic battle with lung cancer. Tom was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a role model. He was a best friend. Tom was married to Margareta (deceased) for 51+ years. Tom is survived by his son Rolf, daughter-in-law Terri, daughter Karen (Korbs) and son-in-law Brian. As well as his three angels (grandkids) Kiley, Evelena and Sam. Tom was born December 5th, 1937 in Prague, Czechoslovakia, to Erich and Marta Jahn. Tim's childhood would not be considered normal for a child. His father was arrested in August 1944 and incarcerated in Banska Bystrica prison by the German government for not cooperating with them. Erich would not divorce, Tom's mother, Marta even though she was Jewish. In January 1945 Tom's mother was deported to the concentration camp Theresienstadt. Tom was sent to live and hide out with various family friends. Tom was found shortly thereafter and also sent to the concentration camp Theresienstadt. In May 1945, concurrent with the Allied Liberation of Prague, Tom and his mother left the concentration camp and his father was released from prison. They were reunited in Prague. Tom and his parents lived in Aussig, Czechoslovakia, until August 1947. They then left as refugees to France and then settled in Quito, Ecuador. While in Quito, Ecuador, Tom attended school and developed his love for dance and soccer. In 1954 Tom and his parents immigrated to the United States and lived in Hollywood. Tom attended Hollywood High School and graduated in 1958. Tom met Margareta in Hollywood. They married December 8th, 1962. They lived for a brief time in Hollywood and then to Downey. They had two children, Rolf and Karen. They lived in Downey until 2008 when they moved to Huntington Beach. Tom worked for McDonnell Douglas and Boeing for 30+ years as a Senior Scientific Engineer of Ergonomics. Tom received his Bachelor's degree from UCLA in computer design. Tom also taught computer classes part-time at UC Irvine. Tom was very active in his children's sports, especially soccer. Tom started AYSO, American Youth Soccer Organization, in numerous Southern California cities. He coached, refereed and was on the board. He was also very active in youth club soccer. He coached numerous teams and took his daughter's team to Germany to play in a girl's under 17 tournament. Tom was elected into the Lakewood Youth Sports Hall of Fame. Tom was also very active in Vasa Order of America, a Swedish/American organization. Tom and Margareta joined Vasa in December 1975 at Thule Lodge. They later transferred to Evening Star Lodge. Over Tom's 44 years with Vasa he has held numerous positions. Tom was chairman of Evening Star Lodge #426, District Master of Southwest District #15, Chairman of many District Conventions, Secretary of Evening Star Lodge for many years, District Photographer, District and Grand Lodge Delegate and Grand Lodge Deputy. He was a member, at one time, of five different lodges: Thule Lodge, Golden Valley Lodge, Seaborg Lodge, Mayflower Lodge and Evening Star lodge. Tom was also an active member of the Vasa Park Association. And, a self proclaimed expert of Vasa bylaws. Tom will be greatly missed. Tom is loved by many. The memory of Tom will last with us forever. We love you Dad.