September 28, 1925 - July 17, 2020 Thomas Rollin Conrow, Jr., 94, of Temple City, CA, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 of natural causes. He was a gentle, unassuming man with a great love of family, nature, and reason.Tom, known as Bud by his family, was born in El Monte, CA to Thomas and Florence Conrow on September 28, 1925. He graduated El Monte High School in 1943 while WWII was raging. After joining the Navy he was sent to University of Redlands, where he graduated in 1949 through the V-12 program that granted bachelor's degrees to future officers in the U.S. Navy. Tom was then sent by the Navy to USC. While at USC Tom began instructing Navy recruits in radar and teaching summer Math and science classes for children at the Museum of Science and Industry in Los Angeles. There he discovered a love for teaching. He graduated from USC Phi Kappa Phi in 1950 with a degree in Engineering.During his time at USC Tom met Mary Cecilia Keber, who was studying at Immaculate Heart College in Los Angeles. The two were married in 1951. Tom later continued his education at Immaculate Heart where he earned a master's degree in Education.Tom was called back into the Navy as a 2nd Lieutenant during the Korean War. He took updated classes in radar and served on a destroyer. While he was away in the service, his wife, Mary, gave birth to their first son, Thomas. When Tom returned home, he and Mary set up home in Temple City, CA. There his family grew, adding 2 daughters and 2 more sons. In 1958 they moved to the house on Camellia, where he lived until his death.Tom entered the teaching profession at Thomas Starr King Jr. High in Los Angeles. There he taught Mathematics for 40 years and was a beloved teacher to many. His passion for teaching math and student leadership inspired students, many of whom kept in touch with him throughout his life. He retired in 1991.After retirement Tom and Mary did extensive road trips throughout the US. They would drive and camp, relaxing in the arms of nature.Their interest in nature led Tom to volunteer at the Los Angeles County Arboretum in Arcadia starting in 1992. There he worked with the mapping team and took care of the Water Conservation Garden, doggedly pulling weeds and keeping the garden healthy. He enjoyed this work, and the Arboretum family of volunteers enjoyed his dry wit and devotion.Thomas Rollin Conrow, Jr. was cherished by his family. He was a loving husband of 69 years to Mary and a patient and devoted father to his five children: Thomas A. Conrow, Therese Toczynski, Martha Rodighiero, John P. Conrow, and Timothy P. Conrow (dec) He had eight grandchildren: Ana, Eric, Michael, Ellie, Benjamin, Christina, Rebecca, and Olivia, and four great-grandchildren, Farah, Zelda, Lola, and Mika. All were the light of his life.We miss him deeply.



