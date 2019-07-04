June 25, 1942 - June 21, 2019 Thomas Ross Welch passed away peacefully after a brief illness four days before his 77th birthday. He was dearly loved by his large family and will be remembered by all who knew him for his generosity of spirit, his kindness to others, and his genuine love of life. Tom was a native of Santa Monica, where he attended University High School. He went on to Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo and later joined the Air Force Reserves. In 1970, Tom became one of the youngest stock brokers to land a spot on the Pacific Stock Exchange, before joining Jeffries and Co., a boutique brokerage house. He enjoyed a long and fruitful career of 48 years in the financial industry in Los Angeles, during which he worked for Merrill Lynch, Drexel Burnham Lambert, Shearson Lehman Bros., Smith Barney Solomon, and Morgan Stanley.Tom met the love of his life, Judi, at a Uni Hi reunion, and they enjoyed 35 years of marriage. Over the years, they travelled to Europe, Canada, and the East Coast. They also enjoyed several summers in Waiohai, Kauai, and numerous weekend getaways to Palm Desert with their family. He loved watching his grandchildren's dance recitals and sporting events, and was a scout leader for Troop 400. Tom was an active member of the Rotary Club of Pacific Palisades, where he served as President. He recently enjoyed becoming a docent at Will Rogers State Park. In addition to his wife, Judi, Tom leaves his sister, Udana, as well as four children and their spouses, Erik Welch (Sharon), Eric Davis (Rachel), Jill McArthur (Patrick), and Holly Parker (Blaine), and eight grandchildren, Isabella, Cole, Colin, Noah, Hudson, Duke, Caroline, and Serene. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Tom's name to the Will Rogers State Historic Park in Pacific Palisades, CA. Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 4 to July 6, 2019