August 14, 1934 - August 10, 2019 Passed away at home on August 10, after a long and vibrant life. Devoted husband, father and grandfather, Tom was an inexhaustible traveler, gourmand, and photographer. He was a lifelong resident of Beverly Hills and a graduate of UCLA and Stanford Medical School. He was an intern at Los Angeles County General Hospital, but chose not to pursue a career in medicine. Instead, he followed his father into the wholesale grocery business, where he was able to combine his love of good food with his business instincts. For the whole of his professional life he worked at that company, first known as S.E. Rykoff and Co., and then, after a merger, as Rykoff-Sexton, helping to grow it into a Fortune 500 company traded publicly on the New York Stock Exchange. He was a passionate follower of basketball, football and horse racing. He completed the New York City Marathon four times. Tom is survived by his wife Sondra, son Mark (Elena), brother Steve (Sara), sister Ruth and grandchildren Isabella and Anthony. A small service attended by family members was held on August 13. A memorial service is planned for the early fall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Weizmann Institute of Science, 1762 Westwood Blvd., #410, Los Angeles, CA 90024.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Aug. 14, 2019