Thomas Stephen Mitchell
Thomas Stephen Mitchell passed away on November 14, 2020 at his home in Wheat Ridge, Colorado. He was born on January 24, 1929, in Chicago, Illinois, to Thomas and Florence (Brown) Michelmore.Tom was preceded in death by his wife Cecilia Ann and is survived by his children Margaret Penny (Matt) and Cecilia Mitchell (Eric), his grandchildren Michael Penny, Malcolm Penny, Meredith (Penny) Flansburg, and Morgan Penny, and his dear friend and companion of many years, Jo Galloway. He had been looking forward to meeting his great grandson and namesake, Aiden Mitchell Flansburg, who will be joining the family in a few weeks. After graduating from Marquette University, Tom served four years in the U.S. Navy. He is a veteran of the Korean War, was a proud Navy Seabee, and retired from the Navy Reserves after more than 20 years of service. Having settled in Los Angeles after his discharge from active duty, Tom worked as a civil engineer for Ralph M. Parsons in Pasadena, California. A lifelong devout Catholic, he was active in Our Mother of Good Counsel Catholic Church and had a large circle of friends both in and beyond the church community. A private family gathering will be held to celebrate Tom's life. He will be interred at San Fernando Mission Cemetery in Mission Hills, California. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Jesuit Volunteer Corps (https://www.jesuitvolunteers.org/support-jvc) or to Catholic Charities USA (https://www.catholiccharitiesusa.org/ways-to-give/).

Published in Los Angeles Times from Nov. 17 to Nov. 24, 2020.
