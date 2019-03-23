|
Age 85, passed away on February 22, 2019. Predeceased by his parents, Harry S. and Peggy M. Ishiki; he is survived by his wife, Doris Ishiki; siblings, Ellen Arakaki and Dennis (Karen) Ishiki; he is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.Celebration of life services will held on Saturday, April 6, 11:30 a.m. at Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute 1964 w. 162nd St. in Gardena. The family kindly requests casual attire and no flowers. www.fukuimortuary.com 213-626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 23, 2019