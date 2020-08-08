August 1930 - July 2020 Thomas "Frank" Tait of North Hollywood, 89, world traveler, charming storyteller, dreamer, and survivor, is now on his last trip. Frank left Ireland on a boat for Australia long ago, poor as a church mouse, but dreaming of having the adventures he read about in beloved books. Realizing this dream, he visited countries all over the world, and lived in many of them. He saw the Arctic Circle and made it all the way south to Ushuaia. He decamped for Los Angeles after viewing the Rose Parade on TV during a Chicago winter. He was a singing Grandpa to A, M, and L, "Frankie" to his departed wife, and a proud Dad to M and B.