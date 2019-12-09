|
September 12, 1923 - November 30, 2019
Thomas Theodore Anderson, age 96, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at his home in Los Angeles. He was born on September 12, 1923 in Manor, TX, to parents, Tommie and Myrtle Anderson. Thomas was the oldest of four children. He married Mercedes Harris Anderson in Los Angeles, California, on January 17, 1948 (65 years). He attended Tuskegee University and California Chiropractic College. Thomas was a Chiropractor for 40 years in LA and owner of Mercy Convalescent Hospital. He was the past president of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, member of the American Chiropractic Association, Western Regional Director of Boy Scouts of America, and member of the Kiwanis Club. During his Army military years he served in WWII, the Korean War and a member of the California National Guard.
Thomas will be remembered by his loving children: Thomas (Ted) Anderson III (wife Tanjia) and Arment Anderson Guillaume. He is also survived by brother Samuel Anderson (wife Yvonne) and four grandkids: Alyssa Donaby (husband Christopher), Ashley Guillaume, Sean and Richard Anderson; and great-granddaughter Codi Donaby. He was loved by a host of family, friends and caregivers.
A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11am located at Holy Cross Mortuary in Culver City.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019