January 16, 1926 - October 11, 2020 Tom Tily passed away peacefully at the age of 94 with his loving wife of 30 years, Marlene, at his side. Tom was born to the late Thomas Louis Tily and Lyla Oberholtzer Tily and was raised in Alhambra, CA, along with his sister Laura Davis (deceased). After high school Tom joined the U.S. Navy where he was stationed in Seal Beach, assigned as a Sonar Engineer from 1944-1946. After receiving his honorable discharge, Tom joined Marsh & McLennan, Inc. in 1949, starting in the mail room and retiring in 1991 as a Managing Director. During that time, he was head of the Client Services Division of the Los Angeles office. He was a member of the Aviation & Aerospace Services Client Industry Committee and the Professional Development Committee. Residing in Glendale, CA, with his former wife Patricia (deceased) and their four daughters, Tom enjoyed golfing, cycling, restoring cars, traveling and upland game hunting. He especially loved his hunting club in Baja and was actively involved as a Regular Member, House and Grounds Chair and President. His family and friends enjoyed many fun times together there creating countless memories. Embarking on new adventures following his retirement, Tom and Marlene moved to San Clemente, CA. Tom took surfing lessons, enjoyed tennis, more travels which included cycling in the U.S. and Europe, and was an ardent Porsche enthusiast showing his vintage '63 in the Concours d' Elegance in Monterey. He completed both the L.A. and New York marathons in his late 70s. He also had numerous cycling accomplishments including Breathless Agony and at age 79 finishing a CA Triple Crown, completing three Double Centuries in one calendar year. He celebrated his 80th birthday by riding 80 miles. Tom was an incredibly generous, fun and loving father, father-in-law and Papa to Nancy (Ken) Meyer, Elizabeth (Mark) Johnson, Priscilla (Steve) Hockett and Marilyn Bendetti. His lucky grandchildren are Laura, Mark, Andrew, Carli, Kathryn, Madeline, Charlie, Henry, Caroline and Olivia. Great grandchildren include Tanner, Tily and Palmer. Tom had a playful wit about him, a keen sense of adventure and embraced everything that life had to offer him. He will always be remembered as a devoted and loyal friend, his sense of humor, kindness and his ability to fix or build anything. He was talented and succeeded in any endeavor he undertook. We are grateful and forever thankful to have had him to love. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life is pending.



