Thurston "Hoss" Morita
1942 - 2020
September 24, 1942 - October 19, 2020 Thurston "Hoss" Morita passed away on October 19,2020, at his home in Torrance, California.He is survived by his wife, Georgine, his children, Scott (Erin Kaichi) and Nicole (Kent) Kashiwai, his grand-daughters, Casey and Alexa Kashiwai, and his sister, Carole (Ray) Sugai.Thurston grew up on Oahu,Hawaii, and attended McKinley High School, University of Hawaii and University of Southern California. He worked in aerospace and retired from Northrop Grumman after a tenure of over 35 years.His greatest accomplishments are reflected in the family he and Georgine raised and the friendships that he made-each relationship valued and cherished.There will be no services due to the current pandemic. In lieu of gifts or flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to Torrance Memorial Hospice - https://torrancememorial foundation.org/ or donate to a charity of your choice. www.fukuimortuary.com 213-626-0441

Published in Los Angeles Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
707 East Temple Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
213-626-0441
