April 16, 1932 - August 20, 2019 Tibbott Csik passed away peacefully on August 20, 2019 due to failing health. He was a longtime parishioner of St. Peter and St. Paul Catholic Church in Alta Loma, Ca., and a resident for many years in Pasadena, and Rancho Cucamonga. He was born in Roebling, New Jersey. Tib served our country in the USMC for twenty-three years. He then worked for the Athletic Dept. of Occidental College in Eagle Rock, Ca., for seventeen years, where he was inducted into the Oxy Football Hall of Fame. He was also inducted into his alma mater Hall of Fame at College of New Jersey. Tib's first wife, Dorothy, predeceased him in 2003. He is survived by his wife Sandra Prescott Csik, five children, nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and Sandi's son and grandson. His cheerful smile, encouraging words, singing, storytelling, and prayerfulness will be greatly missed by his loving family and friends. Draper Mortuary, Ontario, Ca., is handling arrangements and online Memorial site. Services at St. Peter and St. Paul Catholic Church and Riverside National Cemetery on Sept. 10 and 11.
