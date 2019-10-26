|
July 22, 1944 - October 21, 2019 John Timothy McArdle "Tim", age 75, passed away peacefully with family by his side Monday, October 21, 2019 in Sacramento, California. Tim worked as an Administrative Law Judge at California Unemployment Insurance Appeals Board for over 32 years. When Tim wasn't traveling, you'd find him at home avidly reading, watching a Dodger or Lakers game, cooking or just spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife Pat, his children Doug (Nicole) and Claire Watkins, sister Nancy McArdle, brothers Mark (Julie), Steve (Cecilia), stepdaughters Michelle (Mike), Kristi (Mike), numerous nieces, cousins, and his 11 cherished grandchildren. Services will be held at Cherokee Memorial Cemetery, 14165 N. Beckman Road, Lodi, CA, on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of San Joaquin, Stockton Butterfly Auxiliary, 3888 Pacific Avenue, Stockton, CA 95204.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019