January 24, 1939 - July 4, 2020 Dr. Timoteo "Tommy" Ilagan, age 81, passed away peacefully, with his family at his bedside. He is survived by his wife, Dr. Estela Ilagan, daughters, Marie Jobson (Owen), Leslie Adams (Jerrod), son, Edwin (Kayra), 6 grandchildren and a 7th granddaughter on the way. He was an avid tennis player and staunch Tennessee Volunteers fan. He was the second youngest of 8 children. He leaves behind his two sisters, Nini (Juanito), Maming, and many wonderful Ilagan and Castillo nieces and nephews . He retired in 1997 and lived part of his time in the Philippines. He was lovingly known as "The Boss" in his hometown, Alitagtag, Batangas. Eternal rest, grant unto Timoteo, and let perpetual light shine upon him. Amen.



