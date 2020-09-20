May 22, 1943 - September 13, 2020 Tim Price, loving, husband, father, & grandfather peacefully passed away, age 77. Born to Chuck & Evelyn Price, he was an army veteran (Japan), Emmy award-winning editor (ABC), community leader & man of faith. Gregarious, quick-witted, compassionate & generous, he was passionate about his family, visiting Disneyland, model trains, exploration & adventure, donating & volunteering. Tim is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Diane, daughter Veronica Drown (Karl), & their three grandchildren, son, Charlie Price (Shelly), his sister, Noelle Dienken (Jay).
Published in Los Angeles Times on Sep. 20, 2020.