June 8, 1950 - February 5, 2019 Tim Imirie (68) of Beverly Hills passed away peacefully on February 5th at UCLA Medical Center after a courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Sheila Maynes. They met 21 years ago at a gourmet event and continued to enjoy food, wine, golf, friends, travel, concerts, sports, laughter and life together till the end. Tim, only son of the late Joseph and Mildred (Klinke) Imirie, grew up in Lewiston, NY. They moved to Washington DC where he attended Georgetown Prep when his father was appointed Asst. Secretary of the Air Force for material under President Kennedy. His parents are buried at the Los Angeles National Cemetery. The family came to LA in 1963 and Tim attended St. Paul the Apostle, Loyola HS and graduated from USC Business School '72. A member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity (the 'Pikes'), his nickname was 'Casual'! Golf was a lifelong passion and, as a freshman, Tim played on the USC Golf Team and remained a zealous Trojan. He was a member of The Los Angeles Country Club for 51 years, played on their Cardinal team for several seasons and collected a few trophies. He was a frequent fixture on the driving range and loved to share tips and stories with fellow golfers. He taught Sheila to play golf and they had a home at The Lakes in Palm Desert for some years. Just last month he played 9 on LA North to his 7+ handicap! He was looking forward to the 2023 US Open at the Club. His career began at Deloitte & Touche and Hughes Aircraft. Then he joined Molton/Cooper Investors where he focused on mortgage financing for commercial properties. Eventually he started his own company developing and investing in SoCal real estate projects. Tim and Sheila traveled the world, loved rock 'n roll, picnics at the Hollywood Bowl, sports on TV, golfing together and partying with friends. He couldn't dance and she hated to cook, but they were soulmates and loving, kindred spirits. Tim was a man of intellect and integrity, caring and courage. He was witty, forthright and fun and we are thankful for the life he shared with us. The Funeral Mass is on Friday, March 8th at 10:30 am at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Beverly Hills, followed by lunch. Details soon at www.timirie.com. A celebration will be held later.Tim's memory will be honored with new equipment at the Maynes' Eye Clinic in the Himalayas, funded by Tim and Sheila in honor of her parents. If you would like to support, in lieu of flowers, please go to www.justgiving.com/maynes-eye-clinic. RIP Tim Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019