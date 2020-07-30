May 11, 1961 - June 18, 2020 Timothy Eugene Conaway passed away on June 18, 2020 at Southern California Hospital in Culver City, CA. Known by family and friends as Tim, he was a loving son, father, grandfather and brother who liked to make everyone happy, gave generously of his time, had a great work ethic, and was a well rounded, good- humored man. Tim was born on May, 11, 1961 in Exeter, CA, and grew up in the California communities of Huntington Beach and Paso Robles. He attended three different high schools where he was both a solid student and an exceptional athlete, who excelled at playing basketball and baseball. He graduated from Huntington Beach High School and went on to attend West LA College where he played basketball for Coach Charlie Sands and earned his Associate of Arts degree. Tim worked in transportation for most of his life in Utah, Missouri and Nebraska. When his father suffered a stroke, he moved to Los Angeles to be his caregiver in 2017. He volunteered for the City of Manhattan Beach Older Adults Program until he found a career matched for his personality, driving for Lyft.Tim was always a very good supporter of UCLA's Mens and Womens Sports Teams and and he loved his Dodgers. He became a member of the Westlight Community Church and was their "greeter" every Sunday.Tim is survived by his father, Bill Conaway of Los Angeles, CA; his brothers, David Conaway of Joplin, MO and Michael McBreen of FederalWay, WA; his step-brothers Barry McBreen and Brendan McBreen of Auburn, WA; his children, Jordan Conaway of Arcadia, CA, Danielle McNitt(grandson, Carter), of Nampa, ID, Riley and Taylor Conaway of Heber City, UT ; and a host of loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends across the country. Tim was predeceased by his mother, Karen Sue Loen.In lieu of flowers, please make any donations in Tim's honor to Westlight Community Church in West Los Angeles, PO Box 641095, Los Angeles, CA 90064. A Memorial service will be scheduled later this year.



