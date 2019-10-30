Home

April 19, 1932 - October 26, 2019 Timothy Marrin Lefevre, 87, passed away at his home in Tarzana on October 26, 2019, with his family at his side. The youngest son of Beatrice and Louis Lefevre, he is survived by his children, Juliet, Margaret, Peter, and Andrew, and grandchildren Caroline, Harrison, Jack, Alexandra, and Lucas. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 47 years, Elizabeth, his son David, and his brothers and sisters, Robert, Marie, Rita, and Gerald. A native of Los Angeles, Tim attended Loyola High School, Loyola University, and the USC School of Medicine. In 1961 he opened his medical practice, specializing in internal medicine and cardiology. In 1984 he became the Medical Director of the Motion Picture and Television Fund Hospital, a post he held for 21 years, spearheading MPTF's growth into a comprehensive medical services organization. All who knew him will remember Tim as a man of extraordinary integrity and generosity, devoted to his family, friends, and his Catholic community. A funeral service will be held at St. Mel Catholic Church in Woodland Hills on November 9 at 2pm. Donations in his memory may be made to the Mission Doctors Association or the John Wayne Cancer Foundation.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
