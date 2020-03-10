Home

January 6, 1970 - March 7, 2020 Tim Sandor, 50, died Saturday, March 7, 2020 in Irvine, CA. He was born January 6, 1970 to David and Geri Sandor. He attended UC Santa Barbara and was well-known to all as smart, witty and very carrying but more than a little troubled. He loved his Lakers. He found his calling later in life helping other young men find and maintain sobriety. He is survived by his mother, Geri, and his brother, Andrew. He will be missed.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
