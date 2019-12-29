|
|
August 2, 1948 - December 22, 2019 Timothy Vincent Boyle, also known as Timbo, died Sunday, December 22, 2019, aged 71. He passed away in Sherman Oaks at the home of Karen Tobin, the mother of his two daughters, Lyndsay Cavanagh and Briget Boyle. Tim is also survived by his partner, Anne Trop; his sisters, Nan Boyle-Urban and Ellen Kay MacLeod; and his grandsons, Mika and Valentin Cavanagh. His late brother was John Boyle and his late wife was Terry Diane Becker. Tim was born in Norristown, Pennsylvania, on August 2, 1948, to John Boyle Sr. and Anne Carlin Boyle. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1967 to 1969. Tim was a world-renowned recording engineer and mixer with decades of experience. He was the chief audio engineer at the Church of Scientology from 2004 until his death. He worked as the chief audio engineer at the Paramount Pictures and Universal scoring stages and taught recording arts at USC and the Sundance Institute. He worked with such entertainers as the Rolling Stones, Peter Frampton, Eric Clapton, Tom Waits, Joanna Newsom, Quincy Jones, and Whitney Houston, and has over 300 credits in film, television, records, and live events. He has been recognized for excellence in audio production by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, the Cinema Audio Society, the Motion Picture Sound Editors, and IATSE Local 695. Tim founded the record label Waxsimile Productions with his daughter Briget. He was an avid sports fan, a deeply respected mentor, and a dear friend to many. Memorial services will be held in Los Angeles on January 18, 2020.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 29, 2019