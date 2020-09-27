June 28, 1942 - August 27, 2020 Timothy Lee Whitesell passed away unexpectedly at the age of 78 on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at his home in Sun Valley, California.Tim was born in Glendale, California on June 28, 1942, to Audrey nee Burkholder and Wilbur Lee Whitesell. He grew up in Atwater Village and the San Fernando Valley. After graduating high school in 1960 he served in the US Army and then worked in construction throughout his life. He married Amy Izumida in January 1969 and settled in Sun Valley. Timbo was actively involved at the San Fernando Valley Japanese American Community Center and SFV Judo Club where he served as president for many years, mentoring many students and ever promoting the sport of judo.Tim is survived by his wife Amy; son Glen (Dedra) Whitesell; daughter Janice (John) Paulson; grandchildren Jasper, Tressa and Damien; brother Rod (Kathi) McIntosh; sisters Nancy (Michael) Pearson and Gladie Lou (Fritz) Shellabarger and countless family and friends.A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. www.fukuimortuary.com
