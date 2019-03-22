July 7, 1950 - March 5, 2019

Tina Schuchman passed away surrounded by family and friends at her home in Mar Vista, California, after a battle with ALS. Tina is survived by her partner, Stephan Kaden, her children Lauren, Ethan and Aaron, her sister Emily, sister-in-law Judith Schwartzbaum, stepchildren Samantha, Alexandra, Jack, cousins, nieces, nephews, her friends and her loving dog, Madeline. A renowned family law attorney and children's advocate, Tina will be greatly missed by the Family Law bar.

Tina was born to Ruth and Karl Schwartzbaum in Queens, New York, the second of three children, and grew up in Great Neck, New York. She graduated from George Washington University during the civil rights movement, and was an active and ardent participant in the marches and causes of the era, which resulted in a lifelong dedication to fighting for the rights of the disenfranchised. She moved to California and attended law school at University of Southern California, where she was editor of law review, in one of the first classes that allowed women applicants. Tina began her legal career in the matrimonial law department of Loeb and Loeb, later joining Levine, Krom and Unger which became Levine, Krom, Unger and Schuchman, and began Tina's long-standing tenure as a named partner in family law firms for the last 30-plus years.

As a mother of three she was an ardent advocate for women and children in the family law arena. Tina was a sought out attorney for her expertise in high-conflict, high-profile and complex family law matters and cases involving children with special needs. She has been appointed by the Courts to represent children in family law matters and had made case law on the issue of jurisdiction in the seminal Marriage of Modlin case.

With a personality larger than life, Tina is fondly remembered by her friends, colleagues and the family law bar for her sense of humor, love of fashion, weakness for dogs, babies and Starbucks coffee and her dedication to her family and clients. Tina leaves a long personal and professional legacy that will long survive her years on this Earth. Donations in Tina's memory can be made to the ALS Association, www.alsa.org. Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 22, 2019