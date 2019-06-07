|
May 15, 1942 - May 27, 2019 Toby Mears, née Resnick, 77, passed peacefully at home in Santa Monica. Toby was dedicated to making the world a better place and was concerned for the world's threatened animals and the environment. She was an accomplished artist, was a professional singer at one time and sang with many choirs throughout her life. She was loved by family, and everyone Toby met loved her. Toby's beautiful smile and lovely voice will be greatly missed. Viewing will be at 11 a.m. followed by Funeral Mass at noon on June 15, 2019 at Saint Clement Church, 3102 Third St., Santa Monica. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the World Wildlife Fund.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 7 to June 9, 2019