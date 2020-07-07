July 3, 1955 - June 30, 2020 Todd died unexpectedly days before his 65th birthday. Born to Melvin & Constance Wain Schwartz, he grew up in Huntington, NY. Todd wrote for various publications, including the LA Times & LA Weekly and reviewed films for CBS Radio. A member of SAG & AFTRA, he appeared as an extra in several films. Todd is survived by his mother, Constance, his sisters, Leslie (Michael) Leff & Eve (Robert) Cohen, and his nephews, Jono, Alex & Koby. He was predeceased by his father, Melvin, in 2018. Donations can be made to NAMI https://donate.nami.org/