Todd Elliot Lavin
September 17, 1955 - September 13, 2020 Todd Elliot Lavin, 64, passed away peacefully at his home on September 13, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his family at the time of his passing. Todd was born in 1955 to Arnold and Irene Lavin in Los Angeles, California. Educated at University High School and UCLA, Todd went on to law school at Whittier College. After graduating from law school, Todd became a personal injury attorney, maintaining a successful solo practice for over thirty years. In 1979, Todd met Natalie (Terceira) Lavin on a dance floor, and she would become his dance partner for life. The two wed in 1982 and had a son, Eric. Todd is survived by his wife Natalie, his son Eric (Alexandra), his grandson Oliver, and his three brothers Mark (Cheryl), Paul (Mollie), and Glen. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.In addition to being a loving husband and father, Todd was an avid golfer, a member of the Calabasas Country Club, and a loyal UCLA Bruins fan, with a knack for bringing a smile to anyone's face. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.Private funeral services will take place at Mount Sinai on September 17. Those wishing to honor Todd's memory may make a donation in his name to the American Cancer Society.

Published in Los Angeles Times on Sep. 17, 2020.
