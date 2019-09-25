|
May 13, 1939 - September 17, 2019 Todd Maybury Sloan crossed the bar on September 17th, 2019. He was born in Bradford, PA on May 13th, 1939, the only child of Harold and Ruth Sloan.Todd attended local schools and in 1957 was awarded a Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps scholarship. He entered the University of Pennsylvania that year, subsequently graduating cum laude in 1961. He was immediately commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps. After graduation from Officers' Basic School, Todd joined a Marine battalion at Camp Pendleton, CA and subsequently transferred to the Western Pacific, joining the Third Marine Division. During his first overseas tour Todd was an infantry platoon leader. He also attended scuba school and the instructors' training course. He returned to the United States in June, 1963, again being posted to Camp Pendleton, where he met two of his greatest friends in life, Phil Devarenne and Tom Green.In 1965 he met Marcia Adrian Galuppo. They married in August 1966 in St. Cecilia Church in Tustin and immediately traveled to Hawaii where Todd commanded Charley Company, 1st Battalion, 27th Marines, which he often described as the best job in the whole world. His orders to Viet Nam came in 1967 and he spent 1968 assigned to Civil Operations and Revolutionary Development Support (CORDS) in Operation Phoenix. He was released from active duty as a major. For his Vietnamese service he was awarded the Naval Commendation Medal with combat V and the Republic of Viet Nam Gallantry Cross with gold palm. He would retire from the reserve component as a Lieutenant Colonel.In September 1969 Todd entered the University of Virginia School of Law, graduating and passing the California Bar Exam in 1972. He practiced with four law firms but always returned to Hill, Farrer & Burrill, a firm which he dearly loved. He would author three professional articles about his specialty, trade secret law. As a litigator he had a broad range of experience including trials in Mexico, Hawaii, South Carolina and Virginia.Todd taught Conflicts of Laws at Western State College of Law; Trial Practice and Conflicts of Laws at Pepperdine University School of Law; and, finally, Trade Secret Law at the University of Virginia School of Law where he was a member of the Alumni Council.In 2008, Todd and Marcia moved to Hayden, Idaho. His practice continued until 2014 when he became inactive to devote his time and efforts to caring for Marcia as she battled ALS, a fight she lost in January 2015.Todd is survived by his son, Mark and his wife Lise and four joyous grandchildren, Vaughn, Morrison, Archie and Nova. He leaves Marcia's sisters Cara Grimsley and Geri Hill and their families, whom he dearly loved.A memorial service will take place on Saturday, October 5th at 11:00am at St. Cecilia Church in Tustin, California.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Sept. 25, 2019