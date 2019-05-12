|
|
Tom Kiyohara, beloved Husband, Father, and Grandpa, passed away on 4/29/19. Services will be held at Faith United Methodist Church which is located at 2115 W 182nd St., Torrance, CA 90504 on 5/24/19 at 10AM. Casual attire is acceptable. He is survived by his wife (Jane), his children (Susan Yamamoto, Steve and Lisa Kiyohara, Glen and Sandy Kiyohara), his grandchildren (Matt Yamamoto, Jasmine Yamamoto, Nick Kiyohara, Chelsea Yamamoto, Lauren Quintanilla, Jason Kiyohara, Alex Kiyohara, & Justine Kiyohara), and siblings (Fred Kiyohara, Helen Kiyoko Imoto, & Howard Kiyohara). www.fukuimortuary.com 213-626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on May 12, 2019