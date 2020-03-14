|
March 24, 1929 - March 3, 2020 Tom Kobayashi, 91, a respected film and television audio executive in Hollywood, died on March 3, 2020 in Bakersfield, CA. He is survived by the love of his life, Christine, married 43 years, his son Jesse, his daughter Kimiko, six grandchildren, and two sisters. Tom was respected for his devotion to his family. He went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. The earliest years of Tom's life were difficult, being born a child of Japanese immigrant parents, and surviving internment during the 2nd World War. Tom still proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1946 to 1951, and was a proud USC Trojan forever. Upon graduation from USC's Marshall Business School, he began his career in Hollywood as an accounting clerk at a film lab. After many years as President of Glen Glenn Sound in Hollywood, Tom was recruited in 1985 by George Lucas to head his new Lucasfilm post production division, Skywalker Sound. He completed the construction of the technical audio post production facility on Lucas' Skywalker Ranch in Marin County. After the first two pictures, Francis Coppola's Tucker and Lucas' Willow, directed by Ron Howard, Tom constructed a second post facility in Santa Monica, Skywalker Sound South. Both facilities flourished and dozens of acclaimed films were completed, such as Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Backdraft and Terminator 2. Kobayashi and his engineers then simplified the post production challenge in 1992 by clever use of digital telephone technology and newly developed audio compression devices from Dolby. George Lucas then allowed Tom to start his own new company called Entertainment Digital Network or EDnet. Tom retired in 2000 so he could use his extensive experience to further education of the next generation. He served as a board member of Azusa Pacific University, helping initiate their film program. Tom and Christine moved to Bakersfield in 2015 to be near their children. Tom was also a voting member of the Motion Picture Academy since 1979. Though Tom accomplished much through his work, watching his children and grandchildren mature into a great new generation of Kobayashis brought him great joy. His life with Christine was imbued with love, as they were always each other's boyfriend and girlfriend. Through his increasing medical challenges, Christine's devoted attention to his comfort deepened their loving relationship. Daughter, Kimiko currently devotes her creative business sense to M.A.R.E., a non-profit organization that provides equine therapy for children, adults and veterans. Jesse inherited his father's tenacity and motivation to contribute significantly to the film and special effects industry in major projects in Hollywood. Tom Kobayashi's enduring legacy is evident in the vibrant personas of his son and daughter, and their children. Private services were held on March 8th at Monji Gardens. Memorial contributions can be made to: M.A.R.E. Therapeutic Riding Center, P.O. Box 21916, Bakersfield, CA 93390.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020