March 4, 1935 - March 28, 2019 Tom Reinberger passed away peacefully in Glendora, CA, from complications of cancer; he was 84 years old. Tom was born in Chicago and his family came to the Los Angeles area in 1942. He graduated from El Monte High School in 1953 and married Betty Marie McCulloch in 1958; they enjoyed 55 years together before her passing in 2013. Tom graduated from Cal State Los Angeles in 1961 and started his 35-year career at the Chevron Corporation; two sons and family life soon followed. Retirement did not slow him down, traveling with Betty to see the world and visit family. He showed his love for his community by volunteering in many local organizations. Tom is lovingly remembered by his sons David and Andy, his grandchildren Kevin, Daniel and Dawn Marie, his brother Norm, his niece Laura, his daughter-in-law Linda, and his large extended family. He is deeply missed by all. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 30 to May 5, 2019