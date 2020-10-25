TOM SHISHIDO, age 98, passed away on October 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Kinu Shishido; brother in law of William (Nancy) Matsushima, and Fumiko Ozaki; father of Kenneth (Tammy) Shishido, Carol (Larry) Fujita, and Ron Shishido; grandfather of Shannon Starbird of AZ and Tyler Newland; great-grandfather of Brody and Serenity Vanderpool of AZ, and Emma Starbird of AZ; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives. Mr. Shishido worked 39 years for Boeing (formerly Douglas Aircraft Company). During World War II, he served with distinction in the U.S. Army Military Intelligence Service (MIS) in Tokyo. Funeral services were held on Saturday, October 10 at Inglewood Park Cemetery, officiating by Rev. Gary Oba of West Los Angeles United Methodist Church. www.fukuimortuary.com
(213)626-0441