March 13, 1941 - October 2, 2019 Tom Stemnock, husband, father, "Papa," friend and mentor, died October 2, 2019 after a six-year battle with kidney cancer. Tom is survived by his wife Christine of 47 years, son Jeffrey, daughter-in-law Ginger, his precious granddaughter Felix Anne-Marie and his sister Kathleen Brown of Virginia. Tom was predeceased by his stepson Philip, parents John and Anne Stemnock, and his sister Suzanne. Tom grew up in South Bend, Ind., and received his BS in Civil Engineering from University of Detroit Mercy and his MS in Civil Engineering from Purdue University. Tom moved to LA where he was employed by the City of LA Bureau of Engineering. In 1967, he transferred to City Planning where he worked on the development of the City's long range Citywide and General Plans. He was promoted to Deputy Advisory Agency and was responsible for approval of all subdivisions and parcel maps within the City. In 1977, he became an Associate Zoning Administrator responsible for approval/disapproval of variances and conditional uses for the City. He truly enjoyed working at the City and felt that he gained much experience that he could not get elsewhere. In 1978, Tom retired from the City and became a partner at ETI, a private land use consulting firm and civil engineering company. In 1994, Tom and Dwight Steinert established Planning Associates, Inc., which provided professional land use consulting services, environmental planning, zoning entitlements for commercial, industrial and residential projects throughout the City and civil engineering services. Throughout his 54 years in his profession, he enjoyed the challenges of his work and the many friendships. He continued to work full-time until his passing. He served on numerous boards, committees and professional organizations including the American Society of Civil Engineers of which he was the recipient of the Harland Bartholomew Award presented to the Urban Planner of the Year. He was also a member of the Institute of Transportation Engineers, the American Planning Association, Lambda Alpha International, Chi Epsilon, an honorary engineering fraternity and the Retired Los Angeles City Employees Association. Tom had a deep commitment to serving the community, especially those in need and he was passionate about helping others. In 1982, he was a founding board member of Arroyo Vista Family Health Foundation which provides comprehensive health care to low-income families and the uninsured. Throughout his 37 years on the Board, he served as President, Vice President, Treasurer and Secretary as well as various committees. Arroyo Vista has grown from one storefront clinic in Highland Park serving 5,000 patients to four community health centers serving over 90,000 in the Northeast LA area. In 2016, he was the first honoree to receive the Arroyo Vista Compassionate Care Award. In 2005, he joined Homes 4 Families Board (formerly Habitat for Humanity SF/SCV) which has built or renovated over 385 homes for low-income families and veterans. He served as Secretary and using his expertise served on the Construction and Acquisition Committees to help secure sites for the building of homes. He was honored at the 2018 Hearts for Heroes Builder's Ball for his contributions and commitment to Homes 4 Families. Tom wholeheartedly served St. Richard Catholic Church in Borrego Springs in various capacities from ushering, volunteering, fund raising, serving on various committees and helping those in need find housing. He will always be remembered for his love of his family, a kind soul, an eternal optimist, a dear friend, mentor, Dodger fan and his love for the outdoors especially the desert. The family requests that donations in his memory may be made to: Arroyo Vista Family Health Center, 6000 N. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA 90042 Homes 4 Families, 21031 Ventura Blvd., Suite 610, Woodland Hills, CA 91364, www.Homes4Families.org St. Richard Catholic Church, P.O. Box 1128, Borrego Springs, CA 92004 Memorial services will be held Saturday, 11/9/2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Richard Catholic Church in Borrego Springs. Luncheon will follow. Please RSVP to [email protected]
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 13, 2019