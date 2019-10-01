Home

Rose Hills Company
3888 Workman Mill Rd
Whittier, CA 90601
(562) 699-0921
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Granada Heights Friends Church
11818 La Mirada Blvd
La Mirada, CA
Tom Tidemanson Obituary
August 23, 1932 - September 18, 2019 Tom Tidemanson, former Director of Los Angeles County Public Works, passed away on September 18, 2019. He was survived by his wife of 63 years, Lolie Tidemanson, his two daughters, Linda Parker and Debbie Lightner, three grandchildren, Mallory Parker, Gavin Lightner, and Haley Brady, and his brother, Bill Tidemanson. He was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on August 23, 1932 - the oldest of three boys. Tom attended the University of Colorado where he earned a Bachelor's of Science Degree in Engineering. He joined the ROTC, graduated as a second lieutenant and served ten years in the Army Reserves. The County of Los Angeles recruited Tom from college to work in the road department where he later became the Road Commissioner. The Board of Supervisors commissioned him to combine three departments to form the present Department of Public Works. Nine years later, they honored him by naming the DPW headquarters, "The Thomas A. Tidemanson Public Works Building". Growing up in Colorado Springs, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and exploring the caves and the beautiful Rocky Mountains. Later he enjoyed golfing and traveling. Tom also served as the President of his homeowners association for 21 years. Tom will be remembered as a beloved husband, honored father and proud grandfather who made significant contributions to the County of Los Angeles and his local community. The graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00am at Rose Hills Memorial Park, 3888 Workman Mill Road, Whittier, CA 90601. The Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 2:00pm at Granada Heights Friends Church 11818 La Mirada Blvd, La Mirada, CA 90638.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 1, 2019
