Tom Tsutomu Nakaoka was born on August 4, 1925 in Hiroshima, Japan, to parents Kazuma Nakaoka and Kameno Sera. He passed away April 21, 2019. He was a brother to Mas and Harry. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary Nakaoka. He cherished her every day of his life and always asked about her, even as his mind faded. Tom was a design engineer and worked for Rockwell and then Boeing. When not working, he loved to golf, watch Sumo wrestling and Japanese movies. He was a quiet man, a gentle man and a wonderful listener. He greeted everyone with his charming smile and a twinkle in his eyes. His last days were spent with the love of his life, his wife Mary. A memorial service will be held at the Gardena Buddhist Church on June 8, 2019. Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 5 to June 6, 2019