Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
707 East Temple Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
213-626-0441
Resources
More Obituaries for Tomiko Shibata
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tomiko Shibata

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tomiko Shibata Obituary
August 22, 1923 - March 30, 2020 Tomiko Shibata, 96, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 30, 2020. Tomiko was born on Terminal Island where she lived until her family was relocated to an internment camp in Rohwer, Arkansas. Upon release the family settled in the Los Angeles area where later Tomiko worked for Robinson's for four decades. Tomiko was predeceased by her parents, Katsuyemon and Otane Shibata; sisters, Kazuye Kushi and Keiko Sandy Tomooka; and brother, Masaru Shibata. In lieu of koden, please donate to a . www.fukuimortuary.com 213-626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tomiko's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -