August 22, 1923 - March 30, 2020 Tomiko Shibata, 96, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 30, 2020. Tomiko was born on Terminal Island where she lived until her family was relocated to an internment camp in Rohwer, Arkansas. Upon release the family settled in the Los Angeles area where later Tomiko worked for Robinson's for four decades. Tomiko was predeceased by her parents, Katsuyemon and Otane Shibata; sisters, Kazuye Kushi and Keiko Sandy Tomooka; and brother, Masaru Shibata. In lieu of koden, please donate to a . www.fukuimortuary.com 213-626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 18, 2020