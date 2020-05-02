Tomiye Mary NAKAGIRI
(90) passed away on April 18, 2020 in Culver City. She is survived by her daughters, Lynn (Tim Mochizuki) Nakagiri and Laurie (Mike) Amano; grandchildren, Tyson, Derek and Toni Amano; siblings, Frank (Hideko), Hiroshi (Sumako), Tadashi and Isamu Tsushima, and May (Keigo) Obata; siblings-in-law, Shigemi Nakagiri and June Akioka; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives. Services are pending. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449

Published in Los Angeles Times from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
