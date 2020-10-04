1/2
Tomoki and Margaret Oyanagi
1921 - 2020 Private services were held for Tomoki Oyanagi, who passed away on September 21, 2020 at age 99. His beloved wife of 45 years, Margaret Masako Oyanagi (age 96) passed away 37 days prior on August 15, 2020.Tomoki Oyanagi (Tomokisan) was born on February 22, 1921. His childhood was spent in Japan. During WW II, he was held at an internment camp located in Poston, Arizona. He was a self-employed gardener. His hobbies were photography, gateball, and raising cymbidium orchids. In 1975, Tomokisan married Margaret Yuzuki, a 50-year old widow with four children ranging from 12 to 17 years of age.Margaret Oyanagi was a Hiroshima bomb survivor. While going to wok in downtown Hiroshima, she was pushed off a trolley car that was filled with people. As it pulled away from the curb, the trolley exploded in flames in front of her.She is remembered for her sense of humor, her gregarious laugh, her energy and her generosity. She was always the life of the party.Tomokisan and Margaret had a remarkable life: they raised their four children, and enjoyed traveling the world, especially to Japan. They loved their German Shepards, who were all named "Kinko".They are survived by daughters Julie (Donald) Mah and Harriet (Dana) Shioji, sons Larry (Susan) Yuzuki and Dale (Momo) Yuzuki; grandchildren David and Jonathan Shioji; Ryan and Keilyn Yuzuki; and Mei Mei, Kai and Sky Yuzuki; and brother Leo (Mae) Yamanaka. They are also survived by many nieces and nephews and other relatives. www.fukuimortuary.com (213)626-0441

Published in Los Angeles Times from Oct. 4 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
707 East Temple Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
213-626-0441
0 entries
