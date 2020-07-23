1/
Tomoko Nakawatase YANAGIMOTO
(54) passed away on July 8, 2020 in Tarzana, CA. She is survived by her husband, John Yanagimoto; son, Shane Yanagimoto; parents, Hideichi and Midori Nakawatase; father-in-law, Hideo Yanagimoto; sister, Yumi (Ayman) El-Sharkawi; brother-in-law, Dean (Kristy) Yanagimoto; niece, Megumi El-Sharkawi; nephew, Kane Yanagimoto; also survived by many cousins and other relatives in the U.S. and Japan.A Burial Service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 2:00PM at Rose Hills Memorial Park, 3888 S. Workman Mill Road, Whittier, 90601. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449

Published in Los Angeles Times on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Burial
02:00 PM
Rose Hills Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Kubota Nikkei Mortuary
911 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
(213) 749-1449
