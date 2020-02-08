Home

Tomoko Yoshida


1925 - 2020
Tomoko Yoshida Obituary
September 17, 1925 - January 27, 2020 Tomoko Yoshida, 94-year-old, Hakodate Japan-born, resident of Torrance peacefully passed away on January 27th. She is predeceased by daughters, Coral Akie Yoshida and Patricia Norie Yoshida. She is survived by husband, Nobuo Roy Yoshida; daughters, Linda Takae (Craig Akiharu) Ogawa of Riverside, Dr. Jenny Kazue (Oscar) Palacios of Florida, Fayth Tamie Yoshida and Richard Shafer; son, Dr. Roland Shoji (Candace Naomi) Yoshida; grandchildren, Kayla, Jared, Kyle Yoshida; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives here and in Japan. Private Funeral service was held on January 8th at the Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple. www.fukuimortuary.com (213)626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
