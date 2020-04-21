|
December 25, 1930 - March 31, 2020 The inimitable, adventurous, joyful, and whimsical Toni Barron Stein passed away peacefully on March 31, 2020 at age 89. An artist, world traveler, teacher, indigenous art collector, caterer, and adored mother and grandmother, Toni inspired everyone she met with her creativity and zest for life. Although her mobility declined as she aged, she still belted out show tunes with gusto and could touch her toes till the end. A founding faculty member at Windward School, she encouraged and nurtured hundreds of students in the school's earliest years. In addition to teaching art, yoga, and cooking, she served as chief morale booster and surrogate mom to many. Toni could name every plant by its botanical name and was quite the grammar maven. She delighted in dressing in costumes and throwing themed birthday parties for her kids when they were young (and occasionally showed up at Windward dressed as "Bubbles," to everyone's delight). Toni was born in Minneapolis in 1930, graduated from Carleton College in 1952, and received an MFA from Columbia in 1954. Soon thereafter she moved to LA and met and married her beloved Chuck, and they enjoyed a 20-year-long honeymoon until his untimely death in 1975. Following Chuck's passing, Toni began a new chapter that included extensive travel throughout dozens of countries on six continents (always in the most adventurous way possible), and she never passed up the opportunity to eat something new while visiting faraway places. Toni was also predeceased by her parents, Moses and Leah Barron, and her brothers Louis, David, and Jesse. She is survived by her children Deborah (Doug), David, and Ira (Dominique), and her beloved grandchildren Claire, Jake, and Jonathan. The family wants to express our heartfelt gratitude to the incredible staff at the Grossman Burn Center for providing Toni with such compassionate care during her final week. A celebration of Toni's life will be scheduled once the world resumes some degree of normalcy and family members can travel again. Contributions in Toni's memory can be made to World Central Kitchen, or any that matches Toni's lifelong commitment to social justice and human rights.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020