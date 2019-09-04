|
September 11, 1917 - July 24, 2019 Loving wife of the actor Anthony Caruso for 63 years, died peacefully in Santa Monica July 24, 2019. She was 101. Tonia was a gracious friend, caring daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt, as well as hostess to early Hollywood's glitterati. Tonia's indomitable spirit encouraged family and friends to persist in the face of many struggles. She will be missed by all who were blessed by knowing her. May she rest in peace with her wonderful husband in heaven. We will always remember and love you.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 4 to Sept. 8, 2019