Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Tonia Caruso
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tonia Valenti Rubini Caruso

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tonia Valenti Rubini Caruso Obituary
September 11, 1917 - July 24, 2019 Loving wife of the actor Anthony Caruso for 63 years, died peacefully in Santa Monica July 24, 2019. She was 101. Tonia was a gracious friend, caring daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt, as well as hostess to early Hollywood's glitterati. Tonia's indomitable spirit encouraged family and friends to persist in the face of many struggles. She will be missed by all who were blessed by knowing her. May she rest in peace with her wonderful husband in heaven. We will always remember and love you.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 4 to Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tonia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.