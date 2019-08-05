Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Tony Korody
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tony Korody


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tony Korody Obituary
March 4, 1951 - May 29, 2019
Tony Korody, prominent photojournalist, died of natural causes 29 May 2019 in Santa Monica. A founding member of Agence Press Sygma, he photographed many of the iconic politicians, actors, writers, musicians, scientists, and business figures of the 20th century. Tony's photographs were published in magazines and books worldwide, including Time, Newsweek, People, Fortune, Paris Match, and Bunte. Simultaneously, he co-founded a pioneer multimedia production company, Image Stream, producing the launch of the Apple Macintosh, and other leading products. Born in Los Angeles, and raised both in Rome and Palm Springs, Tony attended Webb School and USC, where he was photo editor of The Daily Trojan. Master tinkerer of all things mechanical, patient teacher and mentor, card shark in Las Vegas, country music fan, and lover of canines.
Predeceased by parents Paul and Erica Korody, and brother Paul. Survived by brothers Christopher, Marc (Alan) and niece, KC. Beloved husband to Jaimie, and father to Ripley, Elisabeth, Nicholas, George, Carlos, William, and Luisa Korody.
R.I.P.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.