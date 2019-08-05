|
March 4, 1951 - May 29, 2019
Tony Korody, prominent photojournalist, died of natural causes 29 May 2019 in Santa Monica. A founding member of Agence Press Sygma, he photographed many of the iconic politicians, actors, writers, musicians, scientists, and business figures of the 20th century. Tony's photographs were published in magazines and books worldwide, including Time, Newsweek, People, Fortune, Paris Match, and Bunte. Simultaneously, he co-founded a pioneer multimedia production company, Image Stream, producing the launch of the Apple Macintosh, and other leading products. Born in Los Angeles, and raised both in Rome and Palm Springs, Tony attended Webb School and USC, where he was photo editor of The Daily Trojan. Master tinkerer of all things mechanical, patient teacher and mentor, card shark in Las Vegas, country music fan, and lover of canines.
Predeceased by parents Paul and Erica Korody, and brother Paul. Survived by brothers Christopher, Marc (Alan) and niece, KC. Beloved husband to Jaimie, and father to Ripley, Elisabeth, Nicholas, George, Carlos, William, and Luisa Korody.
R.I.P.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Aug. 5, 2019