August 2, 1923 - September 7, 2020 Dr. Toru Iura, 97, passed away peacefully at his home in Los Angeles on September 7, after 15 years with Parkinson's disease.He was born on August 2, 1923, to Ekizo and Yaeko Iura -- immigrant farmers from Fukuoka, Japan -- who ran a family laundry business in San Francisco. During the Depression, the family moved to Los Angeles, eventually opening the L.A. Center Nursery on Western Avenue. In the wake of Executive Order 9066, along with other Japanese-Americans, the family was forced to leave California in 1942 and spent the years during WWII in Fort Lupton, CO.Dr. Iura attended Los Angeles High School and served in the Army from 1944 to 1946. He received his B.S. degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and his M.S. and Ph.D degrees from CalTech. During the 50s and 60s, Dr. Iura worked on space and missile development while employed at Rocketdyne, Propulsion Research, and The Aerospace Corporation. In 1975, he moved to Washington, D.C., where he developed civil and military programs in environment and energy conservation and risk management. After retiring from Aerospace in 1985, he continued to work as a consultant for 20 more years.Toru's sense of humor and love of singing will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Judy; his sister, Joanne Creissen; and his five daughters, Lesley, Caroline, Dena (and Ed Harte), Aimee, and Kelly (and Jason Hughes). He also leaves behind four grandchildren, Jake Watters, William Harte, and Julien and Maia Hughes, and many nieces and nephewsA private family memorial will be held at the Los Angeles National Cemetery. The family requests that no monetary donation be made and thank all those who have sent their condolences.



