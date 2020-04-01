|
Toshiko "Tish" Hirata Hattori of Monterey Park, CA passed away of natural causes on March 22, 2020 at the age of 96 in Los Angeles, CA. Tish was born on May 24, 1923 in New York City, New York. She received her nursing license from Hackensack Hospital Nursing School in New Jersey. She met her husband, Eugene "Tiger" Hattori while serving in the U.S. Army, and eventually she and her family settled down in Los Angeles.Tish is preceded in death by husband, Eugene "Tiger" Hattori of Boyle Heights, sisters Mish Pacilio of New Jersey and Fusa Matsuoka of Illinois. She is survived by daughters Donna (Mark) Nakashima, Karen (Randy) Yoshimoto and Sandra (Gregg) Okada; and grandchildren Ryan (Sherry) Nakashima, Kimberly Nakashima, Scott (Jodie) Yoshimoto, Alexa Yoshimoto, Kenny Okada and Nicole Okada; great-grandchildren Piper Nakashima, Willow Nakashima; great-grandpups Kona and Maki; sister-in-law and many nieces and nephews.The family is grateful for the care she received for the many years she was a resident at Sakura ICF and Kei-Ai Los Angeles Healthcare Center. There will be no funeral service and the family is requesting, in lieu of flowers or koden, to please donate to the hospital or health care organization of your choice. www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 1, 2020