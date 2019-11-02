|
|
(91), passed away on October 17, 2019 in Culver City. She is survived by her children, Linda (Robert) Popovich, Nancy (Paul) Sanders, Carol (Santos) Echevestre, and Scott (Iris) Aiboshi; grandchildren, Mark and Brian Popovich, Nicolas (LaCrista) Echevestre, Allyson, Leann, and Camryn Aiboshi; great-grandchildren, Aiden and Tyson Echevestre; and other relatives. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 10:00AM at South Bay Community Church, 2549 W. 190th St., Torrance. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Nov. 2, 2019