Toshiko Suguro
Toshiko "Toshi" Suguro, a long time resident of Los Angeles, passed away peacefully on September 24, 2020 at the age of 89. Born in Bellevue, Washington, Toshi was the fourth of seven children of Takayoshi and Michi Suguro, immigrants from Japan. She grew up on her family's farm in the Midlakes area of Bellevue near what today is known as Lake Bellevue. Her family spent 3-1/2 years incarcerated in Tule Lake Internment Camp during WWII; after the war, she returned to Bellevue and graduated from Overlake High School in 1949. She moved to Los Angeles in 1958.Toshi worked for the State of California for 35 years as a secretary in various departments. Her last assignment was secretary to the Chief Counsel of the Department of Savings and Loan. She retired in 1993 and moved to Monterey Park, before settling in Hollenbeck Palms Assisted Living in Boyle Heights.She is survived by sister Sueko Yoshiyama, brother Ed Suguro and several nieces and nephews.Due to Covid-19, a service will be held on a later date. www.fukuimortary.com 213-626-0441

Published in Los Angeles Times from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
